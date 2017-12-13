Niko Tavernise. © 2017 TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION AND STORYTELLER DISTRIBUTION CO. LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
The contenders for the 2018 SAG Awardshave officially been announced. However, a few names are noticeably missing from the nominee pool.
As is the case every award season, the nominees for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards were met with hints of thrill, shock and surprise as actresses Niecy Nashand Olivia Munnannounced the star-studded list Wednesday morning.
While Hollywood favorites like Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brownand Call Me by Your Name's breakout star Timothée Chalamet nabbed nods in acting categories, others like The Post's Meryl Streep and Chalamet's co-star, Armie Hammer, unexpectedly did not make the cut.
With the Golden Globe Award nominations revealed two days earlier, the trends of this year's award season are quickly taking shape, but the list of contenders is not yet consistent.
Here's are more of the snubs and surprises from this year's SAG Award nominee pool:
Laurie Sparham/Focus Features
SNUB: Daniel Day-Lewis
The actor has been getting serious recognition for his latest role in Phantom Thread, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, but was not included in this year's group of SAG Award nominees for Male Actor in a Leading Role.
Kerry Hayes; © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved.
SNUB: Octavia Spencer
While her co-stars Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins were recognized for their performances in The Shape of Water, this year's Golden Globe nominee was unexpectedly not nominated.
SNUB: The Greatest Showman
With three Golden Globe nominations and a large ensemble cast, the film seemed like a definite choice for at least one SAG Award nomination, but it was entirely snubbed.
Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox
SNUB: The Post
Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks' turn in what's sure-to-be an Oscar-nominated movie were given no love by their fellow actors.
SNUB: Rachel Brosnahan
The star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel picked up a Golden Globe nomination—as did the show itself—but looks like actors haven't gotten around to streaming the Amazon comedy from Amy Sherman-Palladino. It's been a bright spot of 2017, despite coming out so late in the year.
SNUB: Emma Stone
The Battle of Sexes star and Oscar winner did not pick up a nomination, yet her costar Steve Carell did. This is puzzling.
SNUB: Tracee Ellis Ross
The black-ish star is included in the ensemble cast category, but her individual performance, which is great, was not singled out.
SNUB: Armie Hammer
The Oscar buzz around this flick is palpable, but just Timothee Chalamet picked up a SAG Award nomination. What happened to his costar and Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer?
SNUB: The Good Place
Kristen Bell is hosting the SAG Awards this year and her fellow actors couldn't even nominate her or her show? Ted Danson? The hilarious Ensemble? What gives, actors? Are you not watching The Good Place?
SURPRISE: Curb Your Enthusiasm
The return of Larry David's HBO comedy was filled with a few more hits than misses in terms of hilarious episodes, but when Curb Your Enthusiasm was good, it was good. It's nice to see the ensemble (and David) pick up a nomination. Susie Essman deserves more accolades!
SURPRISE: GLOW
Aside from Alison Brie's Golden Globes nomination, the award buzz for GLOW has been little to none, which is why her SAG award nom and Marc Maron's come as a bit of a surprise. What's also a very pleasant surprise is the ensemble nomination for the TV show's very capable cast.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Nicole Rivelli
SURPRISE: The Big Sick
Holly Hunter and The Big Sick ensemble picked up SAG Award nominations in a very pleasant surprise after Golden Globes ignored the heartwarming comedy.
Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures
SNUB: Tiffany Haddish
So...what happened to Girls Trip and breakout star Tiffany Haddish? No Golden Globes love for Haddish and no SAG Awards love either...she's proven herself more than ready for this and the performance she turned in was a comedic highlight of the year.
SNUB: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
While it seems actors have no problem streaming Netflix's other hit shows, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and it's hilarious ensemble including Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Tituss Burgess, didn't make the cut with the 2018 SAG Award nominations. Rude.
SNUB: Will & Grace
Will & Grace came back from the dead somehow better than ever, especially its four stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. Hayes was nominated for a SAG Award, but not his costars or the foursome as an ensemble. What's up with the snub, fellow actors?
SURPRISE: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney for Ozark
It looks like actors have a lot of time to stream shows. The Netflix drama's leads picked up individual nominations for the series. Next time you see your favorite actor on the street, ask them what they thought about Ozark!
SNUB: Issa Rae
Insecure is one of TV's best shows and its co-creator and star Issa Rae is one of TV's most important voices. So...what happened here?
SNUB: Pamela Adlon
One of the most celebrated shows of the year did not receive a nomination for its lead, who also co-created the show, wrote it and directed all 10 episodes. Pamela Adlon will just have to settle for an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for Better Things.
SURPRISE: Orange Is the New Black
Looks like actors haven't stopped watching Netflix's prison dramedy. The series, along with Uzo Aduba got nominated for SAG Awards. The series was an awards show hit in its first few years streaming, but buzz has faded.
The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.