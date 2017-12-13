Omarosa to Leave White House

Joe Corrigan/Getty Images
Omarosa is leaving her position as a White House aide.
The former reality star, who competed on The Apprentice season one and was "fired" by TV boss Donald Trump, had joined the now-U.S. president's staff as one of his assistants and the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison earlier this year. During her time on the job, she worked as Trump's chief adviser on African-American issues.
"Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday. "Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service."
Omarosa, one of Trump's most high-profile African-American supporters, has not commented on her resignation, which comes days after White House aides announced that Dina Powell, Trump's deputy national security adviser, plans to leave after the president's first year in office.
She had reportedly has drawn scrutiny from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for her work in the office designed to garner outside support for Trump's agenda, according to Fox News.
In addition, many White House officials saw the Office of Public Liaison as one of the most unruly and under-utilized operations in the West Wing, eight current and former White House officials and advisers told Politico. The White House has not commented.
This past spring, Omarosa made headlines after she brought her 39-person bridal party inside the White House for a photo shoot in the Rose Garden. Her visitors loudly wandered around, looking to snap photos in the Rose Garden and throughout the West Wing, four current and former White House officials told Politico. It is unclear whether she had permission and she was banned from posting the pictures online due to security and ethical concerns, the outlet said.
Omarosa wed Florida pastor John Allen Newman at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. in April.