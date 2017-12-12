James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Welcome Third Child

...and baby makes five!

James Corden and wife Julia Carey welcomed their third child, a baby girl, earlier today.

On Tuesday, The Late Late Show host took to Twitter to announce the exciting baby news.

The funnyman wrote, "Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world."

The proud papa added, "Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling."

The Brit wit also thanked Harry Styles, whom he featured on Monday's show, for taking on his hosting duties last minute.

Corden added, "Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice!"