Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Even though you know it's coming, every year you successfully wait until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But don't freak out. You shouldn't hate on yourself too much, there is still time. Lucky for you most online stores ship quickly (within three to five business days) so, if you act now, you're in good shape.

All you want for Christmas is…to remember to buy your pals presents before it's too late. (Are we right, or are we right?)

From diamond rings to winter skin goodies, these are the gifts to get your friends if you've waited until now to get it together.





Nurse Jamie Dry lips are an unfortunate side effect of the current weather situation. If your bestie is not a fan (really, who is?), this is the gift for them. The soft silicone brush gently exfoliates away dead skin, while the all-natural lip balm (made with hyaluronic acid) plumps lips to kissable perfection. SHOP: Nurse Jamie NuLips RX Moisturizing Lip Balm + Exfoliating Brush, $26





Lime and Vine 'Tis the season to layer up. If you're pal has all of the jackets, from denim to parkas, get them something different. This oversized hoodie is cozy as can be, but it also looks insanely rad and artsy. Everyone will be asking them where they got it. SHOP: Lime and Vine Skylar Hoodie, $375





ModelFit Who says you need to leave the house to get fit? It's no secret that celebs love ModelFit, and even if you don't live in New York or LA (where the studios are located), you can now get in on the action with their online membership. Long, lean muscles here you come! SHOP: ModelFit Online, $19.99/month

Article continues below





Dr. Barbara Sturm Dry winter skin calls for mandatory face serum usage, but how do you decide which to gift your bestie? Do as the celebs do and recruit the infamous Dr. Sturm. These brand new super-potent Glow Drops are beyond hydrating (and did we mention how dewy your bestie's skin will look?). SHOP: Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, $130





St. Frank We all have that one friend that has a knack (read: obsession) for home decor. Regardless of their personal style, this hand-carved trinket bowl will feed their passion. It'll look just as neat in near the kitchen sink as it will on the coffee table filled with coins. SHOP: St. Frank Copper & Teak Tree Root Bowl, $85





Skullcandy Whether you wear 'em at work during the day or exclusively to the gym, headphones are an essential in daily life. Upgrade your pal's with these itty bitty colorful buds from this rad brand. SHOP: Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds, $35

Article continues below





Greats Sneakers: Can you ever have too many of 'em? No, especially if you're talking about these cap-toe leather slip-ons. For the friend who loves high-quality craftsmanship, these are impeccably made and, hey, it doesn't hurt that they go with darn near everything in your closet. SHOP: Greats the Wooster, $179





Beloforte Half the fun of starting a new workout is looking cute doing it, is it not? For that gal pal that loves to sweat, this pair of ribbed panel leggings in a perfect dusty rose hue is just the ticket to re-inspire her fitness goals. SHOP: Beloforte Chablis Legging, $150





Pinrose For the party girl in your life, this perfume set is the winning gift. It includes three of the brand's best-selling roller balls: Secret Genius, Merry Maker and Wild Child. The best part is you can wear alone or layer for a customized scent. SHOP: Pinrose Greatest Hits Rollerball Kit, $18





Article continues below





Amore Pacific Winter skincare is no joke and anyone that has this fully-stocked set on their list knows their stuff when it comes to products. Did we mention that each of these products is full-sized? No skimping here, people! SHOP: Amore Pacific Timeless Essentials Kit, $375





Stuart Weitzman Fact: Every girl in the world needs a go-to pair of black strappy sandals. They go with everything from a sparkly holiday cocktail dress to a pair of jeans and a tee. Need we say more? SHOP: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Heel, $385









R+Co For the friend who always has perfect hair, trust: This duo will be well-received. The moisture and shine crème hydrates frizzy locks and the dry shampoo gives new life to day-old hair. (The picture-perfect packaging doesn't hurt either.) SHOP: R+Co Most Wanted Set, $49





Article continues below





Frankies Bikinis It may be wintertime, but who says you don't need a new bikini? This Instagram-famous one has a cute tie-front top that's appropriate for any and every vacation situation (we're thinking Cabo). SHOP: Frankies Bikinis Greer Top & Bottom, $170





Free People Right about now, everyone has all but given up on being the healthiest versions of themselves (holiday parties, we see you). Good thing you can help your pal get a jumpstart on their New Year wellness goals with this oh-so-perfectly-curated basket of chic good-for-you goodies. SHOP: Free People Holiday Wellness Set, $275





Zofia Day Delicate jewelry is having a moment and any bestie of yours would be lucky to get this diamond and gold number. It's subtle enough for every day so, if you ask us, it's more than worth the slightly steep price tag. SHOP: Zofia Day Venus Ring, $825