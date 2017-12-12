Watch Hugh Jackman Express His Love for Zac Efron Through Song

Sing it loud, sing it proud.
It's no secret that Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron developed quite a special friendship on the set of The Greatest Showman.
And as the countdown begins for the official release December 20, fans are getting even more of a sense as to how close these two have become on and off screen.
At the New York City premiere aboard the Queen Mary 2, Hugh was asked about his co-star. While professing his admiration towards the former Disney star, he decided to sing his way through the answer.
"I think Zac Efron is literally one of the most professional, hard-working, dedicated actors out there and he absolutely kills in this part," he shared with E! News exclusively.
Co-stars aside, Hugh is more than grateful for moviegoers to finally be able to see his latest film on the big screen.
The Greatest Showman celebrates the birth of show business and is inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum.
"I really wasn't sure if this movie happened. No studio had ever greenlit in the last 23 years an original movie musical," Hugh confessed to us. "It took four workshops, so many people involved and to be able to do it here on the biggest, grandest ship in the world, it's very showbiz. Barnum would have loved it."
Watch the magic unfold when the film hits theatres everywhere December 20.