David Duchovny Steps Out With 24-Year-Old Rumored Girlfriend

David Duchovnyand his rumored new girlfriend are spending time in Vancouver.

The X:Files star, 57, was photographed with his arm around 24-year-old Monique Pendleberry as they departed a SoulCycle class in the downtown area of Yaletown. Duchovny is currently in Vancouver shooting the long-running sci-fi drama, and it appears Monique is there to support him.

The pair—who were first romantically linked in October—dressed for the winter chill in layered activewear. Monique sported a black puffer vest over a crop top, which she paired with patterned yoga pants and a trucker hat. Meanwhile, David covered up in a hooded "Lifeguard" sweatshirt, tinted glasses and baggy sweats.

Neither the actor or Pendleberry have addressed their relationship status publicly.