David Duchovny Steps Out With 24-Year-Old Rumored Girlfriend

David Duchovnyand his rumored new girlfriend are spending time in Vancouver.
The X:Files star, 57, was photographed with his arm around 24-year-old Monique Pendleberry as they departed a SoulCycle class in the downtown area of Yaletown. Duchovny is currently in Vancouver shooting the long-running sci-fi drama, and it appears Monique is there to support him.
The pair—who were first romantically linked in October—dressed for the winter chill in layered activewear. Monique sported a black puffer vest over a crop top, which she paired with patterned yoga pants and a trucker hat. Meanwhile, David covered up in a hooded "Lifeguard" sweatshirt, tinted glasses and baggy sweats.
Neither the actor or Pendleberry have addressed their relationship status publicly.
It's reported that Duchovny first met his workout pal when she was working at an organic juicery in Los Angeles. Monique's uncle told Radar Online that she's introduced Duchovny to her family, but insisted at the time they were "just friends."
In June, David and ex-wife and Téa Leoni reunited for a private coffee run in Malibu, proving that three years after Leoni filed for divorce, the pair is just as amicable as ever.
Duchovni and Leoni have two children together, 18-year-old Madelaine West and 15-year-old Kyd Miller.
The actress told More in 2015 that she speaks almost daily to her ex-hubby, and the entire family gets together at a rental house over the holidays. It's unclear if Monique will get the invite this year!
