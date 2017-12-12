Matt Lauer's Marriage to Annette Roque Might Not Be Over—Is Their Relationship On the Mend?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 12, 2017 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Chastain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Adriana Lima

Party Pics: Miami

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Reveal

Matt Lauer's marriage may not be over.

The former Today show host was fired last month for allegations of sexual misconduct, and rumors have been swirling that his marriage to Annette Roque may be crumbling. It doesn't help that the pair has both been photographed without their wedding rings. 

According to People magazine, Matt is "hopeful" that he'll be able to reconcile with his wife. The couple was spotted this weekend taking their kids horse back riding together. So is their relationship on the mend?

Latest in Matt Lauer's Sexual Harassment Scandal

Get all the latest info in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , Matt Lauer , E! Shows , Divorces , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.