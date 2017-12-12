Apparently everything really is bigger in the South and holiday cheer is no exception!
Country music stars Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) and Russell Dickerson teamed up with their wives—Lauren Akins, Hayley Hubbard, and Kailey Dickerson—to get into the Christmas spirit this year and went caroling around Nashville dressed in full festive attire.
That's right! We're talking top hats, bonnets, velvet scarves and head-to-toe red and green ensembles.
The self-proclaimed "Country Carolers" even made a stop at another famous Nashville resident's front porch: former Voice contestant RaeLynn Woodward!
"The Official party crashers," wrote the country singer of the unexpected carolers in a post to Instagram. "Swipe to see the most EPIC Christmas Caroling from some of my favorite humans. Thank God for security cameras. #nashville #lovemyfriends #whatsthefirstsong."
RaeLynn posted an adorable shot of the group in their over-the-top costumes and of herself in a Christmas-themed Mickey Mouse pajama set—proving that these carolers aren't the only ones ready for the most wonderful time of the year!
The singer even gave her followers a sneak peek at what her festive friends sang by posting videos of the cheerful performance, which was all caught on tape thanks to her security cameras.
"Best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear #CountryCarolers" Kailey Dickerson wrote in a post that documented their musical adventure (and gave a well-timed Elf reference).
The famous carolers sang enthusiastic renditions of holiday favorites— such as "Deck the Halls" and "White Christmas." Meanwhile, RaeLynn danced and sang along to the trio of couples.
While this may just be their "first annual" outing as a musical troop —according to Hayley Hubbard's Instagram post— here's to hoping we'll be seeing more of these Country Carolers next year!