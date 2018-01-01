It's officially a party of five in Jessica Alba's household.

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder has welcomed her third child with husband and Pair of Thieves founder Cash Warren.

"Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!" Jessica wrote on Instagram while revealing the child's name. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5."

The proud father also shared a sweet post about the news.

"Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!" he wrote to his followers. "You showed up a few days early but we couldn't be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know ... you're so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you'll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017."