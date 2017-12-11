EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Bieber's Family Thinks Selena Gomez Is a "Positive Influence"

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 4:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lily James, Darkest Hour premiere

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, Wedding, Vogue

Kate Upton Shares Photos From Her Wedding to Justin Verlander, Including Her Drastically Different Second Dress

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Kiss and Dance at Jingle Ball and We Can't Get Over It

Justin Bieber's mom and dad totally approve of Selena Gomez.

As the pop music superstars continue to give their romance another chance, some fans have wondered what Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber think of their son's leading lady.

According to multiple sources, they are totally fans of the "Come and Get It" singer.

"His parents love Selena. That want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl," one source shared with E! News exclusively. "They are happy with how Justin is doing and his focus. They support him going to church often and having his faith being such a big part of his life."

The insider continued, "They think that being back together with Selena is a positive thing. He wants to do things differently and make it right and show everyone how far he has come."

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Cutest Pics

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

In fact, we're told Justin's mom has always liked Selena and knows how happy she makes her son.

"She thinks she's a positive influence in his life. Justin has been a lot more motivated since they've rekindled," another source shared. "Justin has a very close relationship with his mother and wouldn't pursue a relationship with someone that his mom didn't like."

So is the feeling mutual when it comes to Selena's immediate family? Last month, a source shared with E! News that her family "is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together."

Ultimately, there's no denying the special bond these two have continued to maintain after all these years. Whether enjoying date night at church or simply riding bikes together, this pair may just be proving that young love never dies.

As for an official Instagram photo together, we're still waiting on that one. Perhaps they can count on Pattie and Jeremy for a "like."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , Couples , Family , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.