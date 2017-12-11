Stassi Schroeder Says She Stays Thin "By Trying to Starve Myself"

Stassi Schroeder is raising some eyebrows for her extreme diet secrets.

In a new interview with Daily Mail Australia, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked about her figure. What came next was a comment that may not get a seal of approval from doctors.

"I'm really lazy. I stay thin by trying to starve myself for the most part, if I'm being honest," she explained to the outlet. "When I'm home in Los Angeles, it's like one meal a day."

Stassi continued, "But when I go out of town or on work trips, it's breakfast, lunch and dinner."

And for those wondering, the former SUR employee is currently visiting Sydney.