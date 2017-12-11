Lets put an end to bullying!

Keaton Jones' story went viral on Friday after his mom Kimberly Jones posted a video of her son detailing his experiences being bullied at school. His story captured the hearts of celebs everywhere, and many are reaching out to show their support.

A few stars have opened up and shared their own stories of bullying in hopes of lifting Keaton's spirits and send a bit of encouragement. What major A-lister even invited him to a movie premiere in L.A.?