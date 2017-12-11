Shout it—or sing it—from the rooftops: Zac Efron is back to working on musicals.

Close to a decade after appearing in Hairspray and the final High School Musical movie, the Hollywood star is back singing and dancing on the big screen thanks to The Greatest Showman.

And if you're curious, Zac couldn't be more excited.

"It feels great. It feels good. This is a real neat one too. It's just different," he shared with E! News at the New York City premiere. "The movie is very powerful and has a lot to say. I think it's an important one for our generation so it's got a big voice and the potential for it to be heard for our generation is really massive."

He added, "It feels important and has weight, but it's also very fun and very cool and it tells a really interesting story."