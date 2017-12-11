Remember when Ed Sheeran mentioned how Beyoncé changes her email address every week? Well, the British singer-songwriter now says the apparent hysteria surrounding Bey's communication and privacy tactics was "quite blown out of proportion."

He recently described the Lemonade artist as "very good" at hiding, going as far to regularly create new accounts to correspond with Sheeran while working on his remix of "Perfect."

When E! News exclusively caught up with the singer at Z100's Jingle Ball in New York City Sheeran dismissed the hoopla, explaining to us, "There is someone that I email who gives me her new email." Although getting in touch with the Queen Bey may be a bit difficult, the star is understanding since, after all, she is the highest-paid woman in music.