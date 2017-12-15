"For swimwear, with me anyways, I know that I want to be able to tan in it…I know when I go away on vacation and I'm at a party, I'm at a pool party, or I'm at the beach but I'm going to a bar on the beach after, I wanted my swimwear to look like you can put a pair of boyfriend jeans over it and go somewhere right after because it looks like a body suit, or it looks like you can mix it with a casual outfit," she explains. "I put a lot of thought into each piece saying, ‘Would I wear this to a pool party and to a beach? Or would I just wear it to a beach and you can't really wear it out. So I kind of wanted to incorporate both so you can kind of mix it up…I made sure the swimwear is unique in that way to where it can be worn with clothing and still look like it's part of an outfit and not just a skimpy little swimsuit that you'd just wear tanning and have to change after."

"I wanted [my line] to be completely original. Something that nobody's really seen before," Nicole says. "I want everybody to love this line. It's been a long road but I'm really, really excited for it."

Scroll down for pics of Nicole's sexy swimwear designs!

(Follow @nialynncollection on Instagram and use hashtag #NiaLynnSwim)