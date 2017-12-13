Can't we all just get along?

Lana and Nattie Neidhart sure don't seem to be able to.

On this week's episode of Total Divas, the girls jet off to Mexico for Nikki Bella's engagement celebration. With Lana and Nattie feuding, Nikki was in over her head.

"It's my week. It's my engagement party, right? This is supposed to be a celebration. We're supposed to be happy. And now, I feel like I'm gonna have to be a mediator," a frustrated Nikki said.