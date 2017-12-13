Can't we all just get along?
Lana and Nattie Neidhart sure don't seem to be able to.
On this week's episode of Total Divas, the girls jet off to Mexico for Nikki Bella's engagement celebration. With Lana and Nattie feuding, Nikki was in over her head.
"It's my week. It's my engagement party, right? This is supposed to be a celebration. We're supposed to be happy. And now, I feel like I'm gonna have to be a mediator," a frustrated Nikki said.
Though the ladies made a pact to get along, it didn't take long before Lana and Nattie were back to exchanging nasty comments and even nastier pranks.
With the help of Trinity Fatu, Lana struck first, TP-ing Nattie's hotel room.
Before the pair could finish the job, Nattie caught them red handed. "Is this all you got, you neurotic little bitch?" Nattie quipped.
The ladies broke from the drama for a little sunset dinner where Brie Bella toasted to Nikki finally becoming a bride.
"I've been on this journey with her and I never thought that she was going to get married," Brie shared. "To see your sister finally get to plan a wedding is like the most exciting thing in the world."
"I can't wait to marry the man of my dreams," Nikki revealed. "The moment I'm in right now, you can't take it away from me. It's just so special and spectacular."
That special moment was overshadowed by Nattie thanks to a little promo aimed right at Lana.
"I just want to stop and take a moment to congratulate one of my best friends, Nicole, on her engagement. And to our friend Lana, on her pregnancy," Nattie announced.
From there, it was tit for tat between the feuding friends.
"Don't ever cut a promo of me again or I'll cut a promo of you and make you cry," Lana warned.
The fighting continued as the ladies left dinner for the club. After Lana slapped Nattie in the face, Nattie returned a slap and even threw champagne on her!
While the rest of the ladies were wishing Nat and Lana would take their drama to the ring, Brie was busy getting back to Brie Mode.
"I can't even remember the last time I was in Brie Mode. You know, this just feels really great to just be free for a minute and just have fun. It feels good to be back in Brie Mode," Brie gushed.
At least someone had fun, right?
