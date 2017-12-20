Fierce females and beautiful role models!
It's not hard to see that Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are two fierce powerhouses with confidence for days, but they weren't always that way. These ladies have dealt with their fair share of insecurities and body issues too.
This season on Total Divas, Alexa and Nia have shared their struggles with feeling comfortable in their own skin. Nia has been candid about her journey as a plus sized WWE superstar, and Alexa opened up about her past eating disorder.
"Reality TV wouldn't be great without some of the drama. It's awesome...But it's also great to show the world that we're human," Nia shared. "We do share the same insecurities as everybody else."
On tonight's episode of Total Divas, Nia even reveals to Brie Bella the hurtful things people have said to her during matches and how she has regained her own sense of self.
"Obviously being the biggest girl on the roster right now is something that I've dealt with," Nia revealed. "When I go out there, people chant 'eat a burger' and go do some cardio...I found the confidence in myself. When you're different, people want to see that."
At the end of the day, these ladies know who they are and they want the show to spread positive thoughts to others who may be watching and needing some encouragement. Even top performing athletes feel insecure sometimes.
"The fact that people are watching these outlets, we just want to be those role models and say it's okay to be yourself, and independent, and unique. You can take advantage of those platforms," Alexa revealed.
Keep up with their journey each week on Total Divas!
Watch a brand new Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!