Well, that was the most dramatic year ever.

The Bachelor franchise has been around for 15 years and delivered over 50 seasons of television, so it's safe to say we've experienced many highs and lows...and even a Sean Lowe. But no year provided us with more news in Bachelor Nation than 2017.

With multiple engagements, a few breakups, one historic first, and a Bachelor in Paradise scandal so big that at one point had fans questioning the franchise's future, it's almost hard to remember everything that happened on and off air in Bachelor Nation this year. Which is why we're looking back on all of the romance, drama and The Bachelor franchise delivered in 2017. You may want to pour a glass of wine or grab a snack, this might take a while...