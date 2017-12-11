Cute babies with dogs alert!

Yes, you know what that means: Fuller House is coming back! Season three of Netflix's hit comedy returns on Dec. 22, and we have your first look at all the hugs, dance numbers and pregnancies (!) to expect from the Tanner household.

"Fuller alert: Season 3 has even more hugs, original dance numbers, cute babies with dogs," the trailer above reads, before acknowledging, "After all, it is Fuller House."

But then: record-scratch! And some of the craziness in store in the second half of season three, including a trip to Tokyo, a pregnancy and possibly a proposal! "It is going to blow your mind!"