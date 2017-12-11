Famed chef Mario Batali is stepping away from his businesses amid newly surfaced allegations of sexual misconduct.

On the heels of an Eater report detailing accounts from several anonymous women who claim various inappropriate behavior by Batali, the 57-year-old Culinary Hall of Fame inductee has issued an apology and announced his leave from his businesses.

"I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family," he said in a statement to E! News.

"I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed. For this reason, I am going to step away from day-to-day operations of my businesses. We built these restaurants so that our guests could have fun and indulge, but I took that too far in my own behavior. I won't make that mistake again. I want any place I am associated with to feel comfortable and safe for the people who work or dine there."