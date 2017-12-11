"I'm thrilled for the movie, for Steven and Tom, and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks HFPA."

Meryl Streep also released the following statement after receiving a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in the Drama category for The Post:

"Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King," she stated. "She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of BATTLE OF THE SEXES, a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of."

Emma Stone , for instance, thanked the HFPA after learning she had been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category for Battle of the Sexes.

After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards , celebrities expressed their excitement over seeing their name in their respective category.

Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour "I am amazed, flattered and very proud of my first Golden Globe Nomination," the Best Actor in a Motion Picture in the Drama category stated. "I am also honored to find myself in such company as I am a serious admirer of all the work of all the other nominees."

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul "The Golden Globes, hooray!" the nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for the Musical or Comedy category stated. "What wonderful news on such a snowy day in London."

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies "Wow, what exciting news to receive this morning!" the nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie stated. "Once again, I am so thrilled to be acknowledged in such a lovely way, along with our incredible cast who are not only so talented but are also strong, fierce warriors and advocates. Thank you to the HFPA, HBO, Jean Marc, David and all of our producers. It's a beautiful journey to be on with all of you!"

Tom Hanks, The Post "Very happy the work of the others on The Post has been given the attention they deserve," the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) nominee stated. "Thank you to the HFPA."

Claire Foy, The Crown "It is such an honour to receive this nomination today!" the Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) stated. "Thank you so much to the HFPA for their continued support of The Crown. I can't express enough what a wonderful project it has been to be a part of, with such an extraordinary cast and crew. Thank you thank you."

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water "What an beautiful gift. Thank you with all my heart to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honouring this special film and my part in it," the actress, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in the Drama category stated. "I am so very humbled by this acknowledgement. Every piece of this film was and is a gift for me. Working with Guillermo Del Toro along with this exceptional cast and crew was one of the most extraordinary heart expanding experiences. He is one of the greatest film makers of our time I believe. And I am beyond thrilled that his vision his ingenuity and art work has been recognized in this way.... Thank you with all my heart thank you. I believe in magic and this is a magical thing "

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale "Wow what an incredible morning!" Moss stated after learning she had been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series in the Drama for The Handmaid's Tale. "I already knew that 2017 was a pretty remarkable year getting to work on three projects that I am so proud of - The Handmaid's Tale, Top of the Lake: China Girl and The Square - but to have all three recognized by the HFPA is beyond my wildest imagination. I'm so grateful to them for their continued support and unbelievably proud of ALL of the brilliant artists with whom I got to collaborate on these projects. Special shout out to the incomparable Ann Dowd who deserves all the awards, all the time.

Jude Law, The Young Pope After learning that he had been nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Law stated, "I'm happy that my work with the wonderful Paolo Sorrentino has been recognised. Thank you HFPA."

Sam Rockwell "I want to thank the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor, and to also thank and congratulate Martin McDonagh, my friend and collaborator, for bringing Dixon, Mildred, and the characters of Three Billboards to the screen," the Best Supporting Actor nominee stated. "It is both exciting and humbling to be joined by Willem, Armie, Christopher and Richard, all of whom I have admired for many years. I am thrilled for Fran, Martin, Carter and the cast and crew who made Three Billboards."

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan "I am so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for continuing to recognize our work," the actor stated after learning he had been nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series in the Drama category. "None of it would be possible without the extraordinary cast & crew of this highly functional dysfunctional family. Big love and gratitude my lady Macbeth and the greatest scene partner on God's green earth, Paula Malcolmson."

Frankie Shaw, SMILF After learning she had been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series in the Comedy category, Shaw stated, "I can't believe it! What started as a little short film I shot in my friends bedroom turned into this. I am so honored for the show to be recognized and for our name to be up there with all of these amazingly creative and talented people. Thank you to Showtime for believing in us, and thank you thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press!!!"

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies Upon learning that she had been nominated for Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie, Kidman stated, "We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and it's cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving the show so much love. It was made with love, guided by the incredible David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée as well as my partners in passion Reese Witherspoon, Per Saari and Bruna Papandrea. The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated."

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq "So proud to be a part of Dan Gilroy's thoughtful & moving film ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ., which means so much to me," the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) nominee stated. "Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the recognition & honor"

Seth Rogen, The Disaster Artist "We are thrilled and honored to be nominated," Rogen stated. "We want to thank the HFPA for giving us a reason to bust out our finest tuxedos and footballs."

James Franco, The Disaster Artist "Thank you to the HFPA, who have been supportive of my work since I played James Dean 16 years ago," he stated. "I am grateful that they have recognized our film 'The Disaster Artist' for Best Comedy, and for nominating me as an actor. This movie could only have happened because I was supported by my family and friends. I acted opposite my brother, Dave, and it was produced by my friend of 20 years, Seth Rogen, and his company Point Grey. From the incredible writers, Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, to the amazing cast, and our regular crew, this movie was blessed and a gift to be a part of. I'm sure the real Tommy Weiseau is pretty happy right now too."

Aneurin Barnard, Dunkirk "Great to see #Dunkirk being nominated at the @goldenglobes Best Picture - Best Director and Best Score!" the Gibson character tweeted. "Very happy for everyone involved! Awesome!"

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul and The Post "I'm thrilled to be noticed and nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press. My evolving role on Better Call Saul is incredibly rewarding," he said in a statement. "Like the fans, I can't wait to see where it goes next. On a separate note, being a part of The Post has been a joy and privilege. I loved being part of such a meaningful film."

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water After receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, the actress tweeted, "Thanks #HFPA @goldenglobes for all of the #ShapeofWater love. Congrats to all #gg nominees."

Issa Rae, Insecure "Thanks for the congrats, everyone!" the Insecure actress tweeted. "Much love to my #InsecureHBO family & congrats to the other nominees! #GoldenGlobes."

Millie Bobbie Brown, Stranger Things Once she learned her co-star David Harbour had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Brown tweeted, "Congrats @DavidKHarbour and @StrangerThings for the #GoldenGlobes nominations! Happy days #DadDance @netflix."

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes "Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King," she stated. "She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of BATTLE OF THE SEXES, a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of."

Billie Jean King, Battle of the Sexes Upon learning Battle of the Sexes received two Golden Globe nominations, tennis star Billie Jean King tweeted, "Congratulations to #EmmaStone and @SteveCarell on their @goldenglobes Best Actress and Best Actor nominations for @billievsbobby! Two great people who delivered two incredible performances. Proud to have played a small part in the film's success! #GoldenGlobes"

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman After the actor received a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy Category, he tweeted, "Over 7 years ago we began the journey to get @GreatestShowman made into a major motion picture. Through all of the (literal) blood, sweat and tears .... giving up was never an option. As it is said - with great risk comes great reward. Thank you #HFPA! @goldenglobes."