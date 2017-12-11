After replacing Kevin Spacey in the eleventh hour, Christopher Plummer has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in All the Money in the World; Plummer is competing in the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category against The Florida Project's Willem Dafoe, Call Me by Your Name's Armie Hammer, The Shape of Water's Richard Jenkins and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri's Sam Rockwell. Spacey had completed filming the historical drama months before he was accused of sexual misconduct in October; director Ridley Scott recast the role of the role of J. Paul Getty in November and completed re-shooting in nine days total. Ridley's re-shoots cost millions—but he did so with the blessing of Sony Pictures Entertainment.
As promised, All the Money in the World is still on track for its Dec. 25 release.
Scott received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director, competing with Guillermo del Torro (The Shape of Water), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) and Steven Spielberg (The Post). Michelle Williams, who plays Gail Harris in All the Money in the World, received a Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama nomination alongside Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Meryl Streep (The Post).
Spacey has denied some of the accusations against him, adding that he will seek unspecified "treatment." Netflix has since fired the actor from the popular political drama House of Cards.
Many in Hollywood have been distancing themselves from Spacey in recent months. "This doesn't do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong," Williams told Entertainment Weekly of his recasting. "And it sends a message to predators: You can't get away with this anymore. Something will be done." The actress, 37, added, "I'm so very proud to be a part of this; we're all here for Ridley. When this idea was hatched I immediately started to feel better."
Ridley could hear the clock ticking, so he didn't waste a moment. "There's no time for pondering," he said with a smile. Sometimes you've got to lay down the law. You have to!"
NBC will broadcast the 2018 Golden Globes live, coast-to-coast, on Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET.
