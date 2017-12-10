Bobby Cannavale is a dad times three—and life couldn't be better.
The Ferdinand star recently welcomed a third little one in November, E! News previously confirmed. While catching up with the famous dad at the premiere of his latest animated film, Cannavale confirmed he and his off-screen leading lady, Rose Byrne, welcomed a son, adding that having three boys is "just great."
"I love being a dad," he gushed. "I'd do it full-time if I didn't have to make a living."
He also gave us an update on the new mom, adding Byrne is "doing great. She's doing wonderful."
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
The star is the proud dad of 22-year-old Jake, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenny Lumet, as well as 1-year-old son, Rocco, whom Byrne gave birth to in February 2016.
As for the third little one's secret moniker, it has recently been revealed. As The New York Times reported this week, the little one's name is Rafa.
In the midst of raising three kids, Cannavale hopes Ferdinand's message of not conforming will resonate with his youngsters.
"I like that message for my own children that you don't have to go with the flow, go with the crowd. That you can be your own person. You can be an individual and that's valid and that's important," he explained.
With Rafa's first holidays ahead, how will the family celebrate?
"We're in Los Angeles for the first time," Cannavale said. "We're just going to stay together as a family and take it easy."
Sounds perfect!