The two actors ran into each other Saturday night in the Big Apple as flurries coated the city. "NYC when it's snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever #NYCNOW," the actress captioned a sweet shot of the two smiling stars, who played the tumultuous Elena and Stefan on the since-wrapped series.

Hollywood may have said goodbye to The Vampire Diaries earlier this year, but that didn't stop former co-stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley from having an impromptu reunion on a snowy New York City night.

Everyone loves a good TV reunion—check out more below:

"Old school pal @MPG & I kickin it at the @Chargers game..." the TV host tweeted.

It must have been a weekend for reuniting because over on the west coast, Saved by the Bell alums Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar caught up at the Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday.

Fans of the longtime CW supernatural drama will remember Dobrev surprisingly announced in 2015 that she would not be signing on for season seven. "That was the plan from the get-go," she told harper by Harper's BAZAAR in August . "If anything, the fact that [leaving] terrified me drove me even more." Meanwhile, Wesley remained Stefan until the 2017 series finale .

NBC; CBS; WB



Reunion Alert They spend long days together, usually for many years. They see each other more than their own families. The bond between TV casts is (usually) strong, so when the show stops the bond certainly doesn't. Thanks to social media we've been treated to more than our fair share of TV reunions and we've assembled the best recent ones—try not to get too nostalgic.

Twitter



Saved by the Bell The former A.C. Slater and Zack Morris caught up over some football on the sidelines of a Los Angeles Chargers game.

Instagram



Scrubs Zach Braff joined Donald Faison and wife Cacie Cobb on her 40th birthday trip.

Article continues below

Instagram



Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa will always be each other's "sun and stars" and moons of each others lives... The two met up in London in November 5.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Saint John's Health Center Foundation



Glee Darren Criss and Heather Morris come together to support the Saint John's Health Center 75th Anniversary Gala celebration.

Instagram



Ugly Betty "Not one ounce of love (or stupidity) lost in the 7 years since the end of #UglyBetty #BettyandMarkandAmanda #uglybettyfamily Also, @michaelurielikesit is brilliant is his latest play, Torch Song! Go see!" America Ferrara wrote on Instagram in September 2017. The actress has reunited with her former TV co-stars a few times, including at the 2017 Women's March on Washington D.C.

Article continues below

Instagram



The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Co-stars Brenda Song and Dylan Sprouse gave Disney Channel fans one memorable reunion when they just so happened to run into each other in Los Angeles.

YouTube



Drake & Josh The Internet let out a collective gasp in June when it was revealed that Drake Bell was not invited to former Nickelodeon co-star Josh Peck's wedding. Bell seemed pretty upset on Twitter. The two later buried the hatchet and reunited at the 2017 MTV VMAs and days later at a friend's house.

Instagram



The Vampire Diaries Former co-stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley ran into each other on a snowy night in New York City.

Article continues below





Dadnapped "Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you," Emily Osment captioned a photo of herself alongside her Disney Channel Original Movie co-stars Moises Arias, George Newbern and Phillip David Lewis as they reunited to celebrate fellow co-star Jason Earles on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Instagram



Smash "SMASH ALERT! At the #DayofIndulgence soirée ran into my favorite ��! Some of my most favorite memories at work were with this one," Debra Messing captioned this selfie with her former Smash co-star Kat McPhee.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Neon



Parks and Recreation Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Chris Pratt reunited in July 2017 to support Plaza at the premiere of her new movie Ingrid Goes West.

Article continues below

Instagram



Arrow "Recreating our old comic con photo from a few yrs ago. Love these guys @davidpaulramsey & @stephenamell #Arrow," Colton Haynes wrote on Instagram.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gilt



Glee Becca Tobin and Kevin McHale support Matthew Morrison at the Gilt & Sherpapa Supply Co. launch event at Catch Los Angeles.

Instagram



7th Heaven 7th Heaven's Beverley Mitchell reunited with her TV husband at a movie premiere. She wrote on Instagram: "My two husbands!! But only one is my true love! aways great catching up with my tv hubs @boraborageorge at @geoffmstults premiere for @unforgettablethemovie and such an awesome date night with my love, Michael!"

Article continues below

Instagram



Law & Order: SVU Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunited in April 2017 for his 56th birthday.

Instagram



The Wizards on Deck With Hannah Montana Jake T. Austin and Cole Sprouse reunited at WonderCon 2017.

Instagram



The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Alfonso Ribeiro shared the group snapshot featuring Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell to his Instagram, which he captioned, "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

Article continues below

Instagram



The O.C. Before shooting begins on the set of Nashville, Rachel Bilson receives a warm welcome from his past and present co-star Chris Carmack.

Instagram



Hart of Dixie Rachel Bilson posted this selfie with Jaime King and Wilson Bethel on Instagram in March 2017, almost two years after the show ended its four-year run.

Bruce Glikas/ Planet Hollywood



30 Rock Jack McBrayer and Rachel Dratch attend the Crazy For You after party at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City.

Article continues below

Instagram



Will & Grace Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes will be reuniting much more often now that their Will & Grace revival is finalized.

Instagram



Law & Order: SVU The greatest 2017 Valentine's Day post on Instagram may have come from Detective Benson and Detective Stabler. "And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Mariska Hargitay wrote on Instagram while posing with Christopher Meloni.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx



Gossip Girl This isn't the Upper East Side! Jessica Szhor and Chace Crawford posed together during The Chainsmokers' Pre-Grammys celebration in L.A.

Article continues below

Beverly Mitchell/Instagram



7th Heaven It's a Camden sisters reunion! Beverly Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman, and Jessica Biel know there's no greater feelin' than the love of family, and Mitchell could do nothing but gush about her TV sisters on her blog.

Instagram/Daniel Dae Kim



Lost "Sometimes getting #Lost can be the best thing that can happen to you..." Daniel Dae Kim wrote on Instagram of this sweet collage with Josh Holloway. Holloway also posted a pic of the reunion, saying "Always great to see my bro." Say it all together now: Aww!

Instagram



Degrassi Those Degrassi kids sure do love to reunite, and we sure do love to watch them! "Just like the old days," McDonald captioned this Instagram of BFFs Manny and Emma, hanging out once again.

Article continues below

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios



Dawson's Creek Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek reunited publicly for the first time in 16 years since their beloved TV sitcom when off the air in 2003.

Instagram



Glee Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff made quite the perfect pair both on Broadway and at McKinley High!

Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp



Degrassi Who knew that someday Mia Jones (Nina Dobrev) would be presenting Jimmy Brooks (Drake) with the award for Favorite Rap Album at the 2016 American Music Awards?

Article continues below

Instagram



One Tree Hill Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty made hearts melt everywhere for those Scott brothers when they snapped their Instagram reunion.

Instagram



Beverly Hills, 90210 Most of the members of the cast reunited at REWind Con 2016 in Chicago.

Instagram



Growing Pains Show me that smile again! Alan Thicke (Jason Seaver), Tracey Gold (Carol Seaver) and Jeremy Miller (Bean Seaver) reunite for the sitcom's 31st anniversary event at REwindCon, as seen in a photo posted on the event's Instagram page.

Article continues below

Facebook/Whosay



Will & Grace The fabulous foursome of the beloved comedic sitcom posed for a photo during Megan Mullally and husband Nick Offerman's comedy show

startraks photo



Jersey Shore Fist pumps anyone? Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola joins Jenni "Jwoww" Farley and her husband for a night out at Star's Scene Stealers event in New York City.

Instagram



Will & Grace While appearing on the new Harry talk-show, Debra Messing delivered a PSA for America to forgive Harry Connick Jr.'s Will & Grace character.

Article continues below

Instagram



Friday Night Lights Full hearts, y'all! Friday Night Lights' Coach and Mrs. Coach—Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton—got back together at the 2016 Emmys. "Reunited. #Emmys #fnl #blurry," Britton posted on Instagram.

Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images



Seinfeld Bryan Cranston, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and Jerry Seinfeld staged their own Seinfeld reunion at the 2016 Emmys. Jerry, Elaine and Tim Whatley, together again.

Instagram



Glee McKinley High's back in session! Lea Michele shared a photo with co-star Chris Colfer on Instagram captioned, "Any night where I get to see this guy is a good night... #kurtandrachelforever"

Article continues below

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images



Friday Night Lights Texas forever! Minka Kelly and Scott Porter, AKA Lyla Garrity and Jason Street, brought back all the feels when they hung out at a Cinespia screening of Sixteen Candles in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Instagram



The Suite Life of Zack & Cody London Tipton (Brenda Song) and Arwin (Brian Stepanek) came together for this recent selfie that transported us right back to the Tipton Hotel.

Instagram



8 Simple Rules Prepare yourself for a serious emotional rollercoaster with this adorable photo of the 8 Simple Rules cast reunited that Kaley Cuoco shared on her Instagram. A little #8simplerules reunion party today with a tiny addition @kateylous @martinspanjers @amy_davidson #lennoxsawyerlockwood," she wrote, with this gut punch at the end: "(someone is smiling down on us)!" John Ritter, you are still very much missed.

Article continues below

Courtesy photo by Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock



Beverly Hills, 90210 Val + Brandon 4 Ever? Former on-screen lovers Tiffani Thiessen and Jason Priestly came together at the Raising the Bar to End Parkinson's event at Laurel Point on Wednesday, July 27.

Twitter



The 100 Clexa lives on, at least at the EW Comic Con party. "Found ma gurl!!!" Eliza Taylor shared on Twitter when posing with Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Instagram



Lost #Lost reunion! @iansomerhalder @emiliede_ravin #worldscollide," Rebecca Mader shared on Instagram while attending Comic-Con. "#Claire #Boone #Charlotte."

Article continues below

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images



Alias How's this for a unique reunion location? Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner come together at the Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show at Paris Fashion Week.



Robert Buckley/Twitter



One Tree Hill "I would never have the courage to post this if Hilarie had a Twitter account," Robert Buckley said of this sweet One Tree Hill reunion pic with Hilarie Burton and Stephen Colletti. We're happy to have it, even if someone's eyes are just a little closed...

Janel Moloney/Twitter



The West Wing "As requested, your Josh & Donna selfie. Good night Austin!" Janel Moloney tweeted, alongside her reunion with Bradley Whitford at the ATX TV festival in Austin, TX. The cast reunited with Aaron Sorkin on Saturday, June 11 for a panel full of long-held secrets and reminiscing.