It's official—Simone Biles is a bonafide NFL cheerleader.
After being granted a pair of the legendary Houston Texans red boots on Friday, the Olympic gymnast temporarily traded in the balance beam for a spot on the NFL field as the first honorary member of the team.
Her chance came on Sunday when the Texas team faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. While the Texans were not triumphant—falling 10 points behind the 49ers—the gold medalist was every bit a winner as she beamed from the sidelines in the signature red and black uniform with red pom-poms in hand.
"Game day feels," the athlete gushed on social media ahead of the game. "So excited to dance at the Houston Texans Game!"
Matt Patterson
Matt Patterson
Trask Smith/CSM/REX/Shutterstock
The 20-year-old star had a special fan rooting for her—her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr. "Welcoming the newest Houston Texans Cheerleader," her beau quipped on social media along with photos with his famous girlfriend from the sidelines. "Thank you for a dope experience at my first Texans game!"
Biles also managed to make fans laugh thanks to a photo with retired basketball pro Hakeem Olajuwon. "Just another short / tall picture," she joked.
The Houston native has previously honored her hometown team by announcing their pick at the 2016 NGL Draft and then made a grand entrance on the field before kickoff.
As always, job well done, Simone!
To see Biles performing some of the routine, check out the clip above!