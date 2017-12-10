Oh hey, America.

Claire and Jamie have officially landed in the colonies after one hell of a ride in the Outlander season three finale—and we're not just talking about the literal boat ride that went horribly wrong there at the end.

First, Jamie was on his way to being imprisoned, while Claire was having to explain herself to Geillis "Mistress Abernathy" Duncan. She was not following Geillis or trying to steal stones for a prophecy, but was in fact just trying to live her own life, protect her child, and go back to her husband.

While John Grey got Jamie out of his mess with the law/the poor young captain of that ship, Claire told Geillis about her daughter, who was conceived a whole 200 years before she was actually born, making her a 200 year old baby. That lined up with the prophecy stating that the new King of Scotland would rise at the death of a 200 year old baby, so Geillis prepared for a trip to kill Brianna, with Ian in tow as her sacrifice.