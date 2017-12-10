Getty Images
Hollywood's hearts are with Keaton Jones.
The student's story went viral on Friday after Jones' mom, Kimberly Jones, shared a video of her tearful son describing the bullying he endures at school. "Why do they bully? What's the point of it?" the youngster asked as he spoke into the camera, detailing how his classmates have poured milk on him, made fun of his appearance and called him "ugly."
"People that are different don't need to be criticized about it," the upset kid urged to anyone watching. "It's not their fault, but if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. They suck I guess."
Kimberly also explained that the video was taken after she picked up her song from school because he was afraid to go to lunch. "My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he's as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he's good at school. Talk to your kids," she encouraged. "We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."
It seems Hollywood heard Jones' message loud and clear because famous faces from all corners of the industry have been showering Keaton with support.
Virtually every celebrity from Kevin Jonas to Cardi B, Millie Bobby Brown to Snoop Dogg have been digitally comforting the star and standing behind his message. "Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate," Snoop Dogg encouraged.
"I love this boy and I've never met him. YOU are an angel my friend, don't ever let others define who you are. You are brave and beautiful just as you are," Eva Longoria penned to the youngster on Instagram. "Bullies are insecure and ignorant. Words create emotional poison, don't listen to them so that poison doesn't ever get to your pure heart. I think you are a special human being that deserves nothing but happiness. And you will have it. Many blessings to you. And when you think you don't have the strength, you should know I'm sending you all my energy to help you through."
"As a father but really just as a human with a heart this breaks my heart makes me mad it's not ok," Orlando Bloom added.
"This actually breaks my heart!" 15-year-old Romeo Beckham commented. "Why are people so mean?!? Bullies should be ashamed and shamed!! It's ok to be different."
Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ? pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017
Keaton jones you are a hero. This extremely raw and real moment has brought hope and truth to so many people. Be you and be forever fearless. Never give up. You are loved!— kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) December 10, 2017
. I need Keaton Jones to appear on Chrisley Knows best , this Kid can change the world and I wanna help him do it .. #keatonbecomesachrisley let?s make this happen .. everyone use the hashtag .— Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) December 10, 2017
I?m so Sad and angry like I?m OD hot ??Please teach your kids not to be bullies .Teach them how to be tough ??but not too pick on others— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 10, 2017
@Lakyn_Jones Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ??— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017
Stay strong, Keaton. Don?t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017
Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome??Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017
Dear Keaton Jones, hopefully you see this. Your an amazing soul my man, never let ANYONE tell you otherwise! Keep your head up & chest out. Your a solider, always remember that.— DeAndre Washington (@dwa5hington) December 10, 2017
I love this boy and I?ve never met him. You are brave and beautiful just as you are, don?t ever let others define who you are. Bullies are insecure and ignorant. Words create emotional poison, don?t listen to them so that poison doesn?t ever get to your pure heart ?? pic.twitter.com/SjntR2Pksk— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) December 10, 2017
Stay strong #KeatonJones. This world needs your wisdom and kindness. You are beautiful inside and out! https://t.co/CDlaqMVhYa— Nicky Rothschild (@NickyHilton) December 11, 2017
Any time you want to hang my kids #KeatonJones you are welcome over for a home cooked meal. We would be proud & honored to have you. #StopBullying— soleil moon frye (@moonfrye) December 11, 2017
#KeatonJones, your curiosity and kindness will overcome this moment and bring you many better days to come. #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/8t4ojKLs72— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 10, 2017
Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk. https://t.co/fRTAENcmV4— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 10, 2017
I?m your friend, Keaton Jones. You?re a more intelligent and more compassionate human being than any of the people bullying you. I?m inspired by you and things will get better because you are speaking out. Love and strength to you, dude!— Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) December 10, 2017
Keaton Jones. You sweet soul. You sweet, beautiful soul. You are perfect just as you are. Inspiring and brave. Courageous.?? Loved beyond measure. https://t.co/M7XHyxyKQL— Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) December 10, 2017
Keaton, you show here you have empathy. That's what is going to make you an amazing man & friend.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017
We hear you #KeatonJones. I was bullied constantly growing up. And could never have put into words what you have. It does get better. And it gets better because of who are and what you know and how you share it with all of us. Thank you for your courage. https://t.co/P4cCQtkAnB— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 9, 2017
"Keaton baby, just know you're not alone," Demi Lovatoreminded the young student. "There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart."
As for a silver lining, Keaton has gotten some pretty cool offers from supportive stars. Pitch Perfect 3 star Hailee Steinfeld issued Keaton a public invitation to be her date to the the premiere of the film this Tuesday. Meanwhile, Avengers star Chris Evansinvited him and his mom as his guests.
"Stay strong, Keaton. Don't let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better," the action star tweeted. "While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?"
What do you say, Keaton?