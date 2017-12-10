Hannibal Buress Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication in Miami

According to TMZ, the arresting officer claimed in the arrest affidavit that the star's eyes were bloodshot and his breath smelled of alcohol. The officer also reportedly claimed that Buress had approached him and asked him to call an Uber, which the officer said he refused. The actor allegedly became "angry" and "belligerent," per TMZ's account of the police report, which E! has not seen.

Buress allegedly went into a bar, which the officer asked him to leave because he was drunk. According to the report, the officer reportedly claimed he asked the actor to leave multiple times before making the arrest.