Joe Manganiello wears his heart on his collar.

He and wife Sofia Vergara walked the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday. Later that night, she wore his gray blazer and discovered a sweet secret love note her husband had had printed on the inside of the collar. It read: "I love Sofia."

"When your husband is carrying a little surprise for u," she wrote on Instagram. "I❤️you too @joemanganiello #starwarspremiere2017."

"I love uuuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️," she later wrote.