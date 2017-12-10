Inside Selena Gomez's Relationship With Justin Bieber's Mom

Who's as much of a fan of Selena Gomez as Justin Bieber? His mom.

Pattie Mallette had nothing but praise for the 25-year-old pop star, who appeared to have rekindled her romance with her 23-year-old son a few weeks ago. They have not commented on their reunion and have yet to attend a celebrity event together since their reconciliation.

"I don't know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn't share a whole lot, but I love her," Pattie told People on Saturday at the Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon, where she was the keynote speaker. "I support anything [he does]. If he loves her, I love her, and I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious."

"I can't really speak on their relationship, that's between them," she added.