Adriana Lima Won't Take Clothes Off Anymore for an ''Empty Cause''

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima is raising her standards when it comes to taking off her clothes for modeling gigs.
The 36-year-old Brazilian beauty, who recently walked the runway of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the 18th time and has posed for racy and even naked photo shoots for magazines, revealed her new stance about stripping down in a recent Instagram post.
"I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media," she wrote. "Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body."
"Then it made me think.... that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job?" she wrote. "And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/social media/fashion etc imposed.... I thought that's not a way of living and beyond that.... that's not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change..... I will not take [off] my clothes anymore for [an] empty cause.....✨ #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU."
She also wrote, "My job puts me in such big pressure to look a certain way. I was thinking, how can we [women] have to carry so much..... I am tired of the impositions, we 'as [women]' can't be continuing living in a world with such superficial values, it's not fair for us, to behave, to look......I want to change it, on the name of my grandma, my mother, and all her ancestors that have been labeled, pressured, misunderstood. And has to live according to Society... I will make that change... I will start with me."
Lima's comments spurred questions from fans about her future as a Victoria's Secret Model.
Lima had told People last month, backstage at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, that she plans on being a spokesmodel for the brand for two more years—until her 20th year—or "maybe more."
"It's nature. I'm working out, I'm being healthy, so let's see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it," she said. "So let's say 20."