Lindsay Lohan and Camila Cabello were Taylor Swift 's No. 1 fans at Jingle Ball in New York City!

The actress and singer were both dancing along to Taylor's song "Shake It Off" while in the crowd at the Madison Square Garden show on Friday evening. After dominating the Jingle Ball stage herself, Camila shared videos from Taylor's performance on Snapchat. From the posts, it's clear that she couldn't have been more excited to see her friend perform.

"I cried," Camila captioned one video post.