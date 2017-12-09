Inside Jessica Alba's High Tea Baby Shower With Celeb Guests

Jessica Alba celebrated her baby shower on Saturday.

The actress and Honest Company founder is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with husband Cash Warren. And on Saturday, Alba got together with her closest friends and family, including celeb guests Rachel Zoe and Molly Sims, to celebrate with high tea at Ladurée in Beverly Hills.

Alba has been posting on Instagram Story throughout the day, sharing some behind-the-scenes pics from the baby shower. Before arriving at her party, Alba posted a pic with her glam squad thanking them for hooking her up for the special day.