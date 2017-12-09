Welcome to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, Dream Kardashian!
Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old baby girl makes her debut on the almost annual card, as revealed by his sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner on Saturday. The family members have been unveiling parts of the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card daily like a holiday advent calendar.
In Saturday's sneak peek, aka "Day 9," little Dream wears a white shirt and sticks out her tongue playfully while appearing near an undecorated Christmas tree and in front of her 7-year-old cousin Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's eldest child, who is running in a white shirt and matching shorts and socks.
See the parts of the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card that have been revealed so far:
See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.
Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.
Little Reign Disick is quite the model!
Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.
Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"
Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!
Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.
North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.
Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.
Last holiday season, when Dream was only a few weeks old, the family did not share a Christmas card. They also did not showcase one in 2014.
It is unclear if Rob will appear on this year's card. The reality star, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, has not appeared on one since 2012.
Kim and husband Kanye West's youngest child Saint West, 2, also makes his debut on the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card. He was seen on "Day 1."