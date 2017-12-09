Jordin Sparks' heart is "absolutely broken" after the death of her beloved dog, Miles.
The 27-year-old actress and singer shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Saturday that her dog has passed away.
"We had to put my favorite boy, Miles, down today," she told her followers. "My heart is absolutely broken. He's been a constant companion and source of unconditional love for the past 8 years. He was more than a pet, he was my friend. It sounds crazy but it's true."
"I think of the past 8 years and he's in almost every single memory I can conjure up," she continued. "From triumphs to tears, happiness to heartbreak...he was there. And he always knew if something was up with me. He'd jump up next to me and just lay there and be with me. The sweetest ever."
Sparks then asked her followers, "If you can, please pray for my family and for me. The sadness comes in waves and it's overwhelmingly crushing. RIP Miles I love you so much. I can't wait to see you again...I'll have your ball."
Along with her message, Sparks also shared a series of photos of Miles over the years.