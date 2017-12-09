Taylor Swift turned Friday into a date night after meeting up with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn after she closed Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert.

The two were photographed walking together and holding hands outside and also sitting inside an SUV after the show, which also featured performances from the likes of the singer's BFF Ed Sheeran and Demi Lovato. There was also a surprise appearance from Katie Holmes and 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who introduced Swift.

While walking with Alwyn amid the chilly weather, the singer covered up in a knee-length plaid jacket.

Alwyn had attended the concert and also joined Swift at a backstage pre-Jingle Ball private party, which was also attended by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, People reported. Swift is good friends with the married couple.

E! News had learned in May that the pop star and Alwyn, a British actor, were dating. Many fans think she references their relationship in song lyrics on her new album Reputation.