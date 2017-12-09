Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian's hair transformation continues.
The platinum blonde Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently had her hair cut into a classic bob, days after she debuted a longer, shoulder-length 'do.
"I cut my hair even shorter today. Do we like it or is it too short?" Kim asked on Snapchat on Friday night.
Kim's new look brings to mind a past style sported by her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 20.
The reality star, who like her sister, likes to occasionally change up her hairstyles, recently had her friend cut her now-naturally dark brown hair super short as well.
Kim and Kylie have often showcased similar looks over the years.
INFphoto.com; AKM-GSI
With lighter lights and matching ensembles, Kylie and Kim are practically twinning here.
Splash News; FameFlynet
The two sported similar styles while out and about in NYC in February 2016.
KCS Presse / Splash News / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Image
It's no secret that both of these ladies have a soft spot for Olivier Rousteing.
Jack-RS/X17online.com, Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Seeing double? You bet! Kylie sports a nearly identical version of Kim's white bodysuit and high-waisted jeans combo.
Hot bikini bods must run in the fam! Both girls sport the same sexy white bikini with stringy detail.
RMBI/FOCU/AKM-GSI
Denim-on-denim is an on-point trend, so we're really can't blame the two for shelling out these identical outfits.
Splash News, Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Obviously, Kim and Kylie both have a thing for bright red bodycons (Kylie is sporting an H&M version).
Instagram; Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)
Kylie rips a page right out of Kim's style playbook with this nearly-naked dress.
John Shearer/WireImage; Instagram
Make no mistake—this sleek white wrap dress is definitely worthy of a repeat!
Brett Kaffee/Thibault Monnier, PacificCoastNews.com; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Back in the day, Kylie snagged Kim's metallic gold skirt and paired it with a similar black top.
AKM-GSI, Getty Images
Again, Kylie dips into Kim's clothing collection for a colorful look.
Twitter, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for adidas
Don't be fooled by this look—both gals were dressed identically on purpose this time, supporting Kanye West's Adidas collaboration at New York Fashion Week.
Kim loaned Kylie this sexy black number, which looks equally stunning on the E! star.
AKM-GSI
The lace-up heels may be slightly different, but overall Kylie's sheer black dress ensemble looks like it came straight out of Kim's closet.
IXOLA/AKM-GSI, NIGNY/Splash News
Based on this snapshot, we know exactly who inspired Kylie's olive green trench coat moment.
Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com; Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Raiding Kim's wardrobe, are we Kylie?
AKM-GSI; Getty Images
You can't blame Kylie for wanting to replicate Kim's white ensemble with a sexy side slit—it's gorgeous!
INFphoto.com/Instagram
These two white tank top and black skirt ensembles look strikingly similar.
INFphoto.com, JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Both this silhouette and bright red-orange hue are smart choices for these fashionistas.
Getty Images/Instagram
The ladies don sexy white crop top and skirt pairings.
Each Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sports black crop top and skirt combo.
Could the sisters have opted for so-called "mom haircuts"?
Kim has confirmed she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, via surrogate. In September, reports said Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Neither she nor her family have confirmed nor denied this. Kylie has, however, fueled the pregnancy rumors with a series of cryptic posts in recent months.
On Friday, she stirred more speculation by posing on Snapchat videos of her "new babies"—her collection of designer shoes.