by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 11:33 AM

Gimme some sugar, baby!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie couldn't get enough of each other while out and about in Miami during Art Week on Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex and the 19-year-old model, who have been dating for several months, shared a kiss as they dined on some sweet treats while making a celebrity appearance at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami on Friday evening.

Sofia showcased some skin with a white spaghetti strap crop top, paired with black button-up skinny jeans and pointed black boots. She and Scott, who was dressed in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans, were joined at the event by Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Later that night, Scott and Sofia headed to the famed nightclub LIV, owned by his friend David Grutman, and were photographed kissing even more passionately while cuddling in the DJ booth.

Scott and Sofia jetted off to Miami a few days ago for the city's famed Art Basel week. On Wednesday, they were spotted hitting the beach together and spent time with Scott's pals. They later showed some PDA at DuJour's Jason Binn and WellNEST's Miami Beach's Art Basel Kick-Off event.

A source told E! News Scott "only had eyes for Sofia" and that he's been on his "best behavior" during their Miami trip.

On Thursday, they appeared cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow.

Growing Up Kardashian: Scott Disick

Scott and Sofia have traveled to various cities around the world together in recent months. They first sparked rumors when they were caught getting flirty on a yacht in Cannes in May. She appears to be so smitten with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that she even has a phone case with his photo on it. 

See photos of them in Miami and other places together throughout their romance. 

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BACKGRID

New Year's Holiday in Aspen

The two are all smiles on a snowy trip to the celebrity vacation hotspot in Colorado ahead of New Year's Eve 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Winter Wonderland

Scott and Sofia do some post-Christmas jet-setting to a snowy location for a romantic winter getaway.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Instagram

Pantsless Santa

Scott films Sofia getting into the 2017 holiday spirit.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Swooning

The two stare into each other's eyes Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

PDA Alert

The two share a kiss at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Holding Hands

The two enter the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Splash News

Major PDA Alert!

The two kiss passionately inside the DJ booth at the LIV nightclub.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Cuddles in Miami

The two appear cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow during Art Basel Week in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

OHPIX / BACKGRID

Soaking Up the Sun

The two lounge in the sun on Miami Beach.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

Beach Time!

The two hit Miami Beach with friends during Art Basel Week.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour

Miami Heat

The lovebirds head to Miami to attend the DuJour Art Basel Kickoff party held at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach. 

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Pucker Up

The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Hugs

The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

Gondola Ride

The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Milan

Instagram

Amore

The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

TheImageDirect.com

Jetting Off

The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

BACKGRID

Cup of Joe

Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mexico, Instagram

Instagram Story

Taco Night

The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Surf's Up

The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Mexico

Clasos.com.mx / Splash News

Let It Ride

The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Miami

Pichichipixx.com / Splash News

Beach Babes

Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

When in Miami

The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

Rocking the Boat

Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

Hand It Off

The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Congrats Are in Order

Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Kiss Off

A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Legs for Days

Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Loud and Proud

The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There They Go...

Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.

During their trip to Miami, Scott and Sofia weren't totally attached at the hip; Earlier on Friday, Sofia and a girlfriend spent time at the pop-up Museum of Ice Cream, while Scott hung out with his friends.

Sofia Richie, Museum of Ice Cream, Miami

BFA

In November, Sofia told E! NewsSibley Scoles that her dad Lionel Richie is "very supportive" about her dating life. While standing beside her, the singer jokingly showcased how he feels about the whole situation.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c on E!

