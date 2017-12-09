Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Surprise Fans at Jingle Ball and Introduce Taylor Swift

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise surprised concertgoers on Friday when they appeared at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden and introduced closing performer Taylor Swift .

It marked a rare onstage appearance for the actress and ex-husband Tom Cruise's 11-year-old daughter, their only child together.

"She's one of our favorite performers and, who is it tonight?" Katie asked Suri, who replied, "Taylor Swift!"

The actress dressed casually in an ivory sweater and black jeans, while her daughter wore a sleeveless black dress covered in white stars and a big red ribbon in her hair.

The concert marked the latest stop on the annual Jingle Ball tour, which features a slew of popular acts. Performers at Friday's concert included Ed Sheeran—who performed "End Game" with Taylor, Sam SmithNiall HoranFallout Boy, Demi LovatoThe Chainsmokers and Logic, who sang "Happy Birthday" to a 13-year-old girl in the front row. The whole crowd sang along as she beamed.

See photos of Katie, Suri, Taylor and others at Friday's concert as well as pics from past shows below.

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

The two appear together onstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball to introduce Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift, Jingleball, 2017

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift

The singer performs at the Z100 Jingle Ball.

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

The two appear together backstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball.

Demi Lovato, Jingleball, 2017

Kevin Kane/WireImage

Demi Lovato

The singer performs at the Z100 Jingle Ball.

Taylor Swift, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Taylor Swift

The singer showcases her new moves with her backup dancers.

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

The singers perform her new song "End Game."

Demi Lovato, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Demi Lovato

The singer glitters in gold.

Macklemore, Kesha, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kesha and Macklemore

The two perform their song "Good Old Days."

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Liam Payne and Niall Horan

The two have a mini One Direction reunion.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Jingle Ball 2017

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

Before the show begins, the Vanderpump Rules stars snap a few romantic selfies with their Fujifilm Instax cameras at the Jingle Ball gift lounge.

Liam Payne, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Liam Payne

The singer admires his Christmas ornament.

Ed Sheeran, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ed Sheeran

The singer performs onstage.

Nicole Richie, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Nicole Richie

The fashion designer walks the red carpet.

Sofia Carson, Jingle Ball 2017

Paul Hebert

Sofia Carson

It's not Jingle Ball without a visit from Santa at the 102.7 KIISFM Jingle Ball 2017 Gift Lounge.

Lance Bass, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lance Bass

The singer appears on the red carpet.

Lauren Jauregui, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lauren Jauregui

The Fifth Harmony singer walks the red carpet.

Sara Hyland, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star sizzles in a red gown.

Bellamy Young, Jingle Ball 2017

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Bellamy Young

Peace, love and Jingle Ball. The Scandal star gets into a relaxing zone backstage with help from the co-founders of ENERGY Muse.

Kesha, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kesha

The singer walks the red carpet.

Ed Sheeran, James Corden, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ed Sheeran & James Corden

Best buds! The fellow Brits pose backstage at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in the City of Angels.

Ryan Seacrest, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ryan Seacrest

The television personality checks Kris Kringle's naughty or nice list. 

Charlie Puth, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Charlie Puth

Two words: Too cute!

Halsey, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Halsey

The pop star may be "Bad at Love" but she sure knows how to rock a photo opp. 

Ed Sheeran, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

The "Perfect" singer prepares for his headlining performance at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball show. 

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval

Date night done right! The Vanderpump Rules stars step out for Jingle Ball in style. 

Niall Horan, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Niall Horan

Mellow yellow! The Irish singer-songwriter makes a bold fashion statement. 

Becca Tilley, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Becca Tilley

Bronzed and beautiful! The Bachelor alum shimmers in a mini-dress.

In Real Life, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Real Life

The boy band has a little fun on the Jingle Ball red carpet. 

James Maslow, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

James Maslow

The singer, who got his start as a member of boy band Big Time Rush, wows the crowd at the the pre-show. 

Acting Natural, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Acting Natural

The musical trio coordinates their stylish ensembles for the red carpet in Los Angeles. 

Malia Civetz, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Malia Civetz

The up-and-coming songstress performs at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball Village in Los Angeles. 

Skeet Ulrich, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Skeet Ulrich

The Scream star is ready for a night of music!

James Maslow, JoJo Wright, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

James Maslow & JoJo Wright

The singer and radio personality pause for a snapshot. 

Hailee Steinfeld, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Cheeky! The Pitch Perfect star flashes a flirty smile during her performance at WILD 94.9 FM's 2017 Jingle Ball concert in San Jose, Calif. 

Nick Jonas, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Nick Jonas

The "Chains" singer hits the stage in a leather motorcycle jacket and simple gray T-shirt. 

Camila Cabello, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Camila Cabello

A pirate's life for Camila? The "Havana" singer struts her stuff at the Jingle Ball concert in San Jose. 

Niall Horan, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Niall Horan

Rock out! The "Slow Hands" performer is one with the music. 

Demi Lovato, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Sporting a silver metallic tracksuit, the pop star hits that high note at WILD 94.9 FM's concert. 

Halsey, G-Eazy, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Halsey & G-Eazy

Is it hot in here or it just this super-talented celebrity couple? 

Liam Payne, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Liam Payne

The former One Direction singer proves he's just as strong as a solo artist. 

Charlie Puth, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Charlie Puth

The crowd gave this soulful singer all of their "Attention" at WILD 94.9 FM's Jingle Ball concert. 

Taylor performed a recent recurring set list, which also includes new tracks such as "...Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do" from her new Reputation album, as well as old favorites "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space."

"New York YOU WERE AMAZING !!!!!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. Thanks Z100, what a night."

"Fun night at #jingleball �� @taylorswift," Katie wrote on her own page.

