Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise surprised concertgoers on Friday when they appeared at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden and introduced closing performer Taylor Swift .
It marked a rare onstage appearance for the actress and ex-husband Tom Cruise's 11-year-old daughter, their only child together.
"She's one of our favorite performers and, who is it tonight?" Katie asked Suri, who replied, "Taylor Swift!"
The actress dressed casually in an ivory sweater and black jeans, while her daughter wore a sleeveless black dress covered in white stars and a big red ribbon in her hair.
?? SURI CRUISE INTRODUCED TAYLOR SWIFT AT JINGLE BALL ?? pic.twitter.com/VdYoOOxbo1— Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) December 9, 2017
The concert marked the latest stop on the annual Jingle Ball tour, which features a slew of popular acts. Performers at Friday's concert included Ed Sheeran—who performed "End Game" with Taylor, Sam Smith, Niall Horan, Fallout Boy, Demi Lovato, The Chainsmokers and Logic, who sang "Happy Birthday" to a 13-year-old girl in the front row. The whole crowd sang along as she beamed.
See photos of Katie, Suri, Taylor and others at Friday's concert as well as pics from past shows below.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The two appear together onstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball to introduce Taylor Swift.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The singer performs at the Z100 Jingle Ball.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The two appear together backstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball.
Kevin Kane/WireImage
The singer performs at the Z100 Jingle Ball.
JB Lacroix/ WireImage
The singer showcases her new moves with her backup dancers.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singers perform her new song "End Game."
JB Lacroix/ WireImage
The singer glitters in gold.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The two perform their song "Good Old Days."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The two have a mini One Direction reunion.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Before the show begins, the Vanderpump Rules stars snap a few romantic selfies with their Fujifilm Instax cameras at the Jingle Ball gift lounge.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer admires his Christmas ornament.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer performs onstage.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The fashion designer walks the red carpet.
Paul Hebert
It's not Jingle Ball without a visit from Santa at the 102.7 KIISFM Jingle Ball 2017 Gift Lounge.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer appears on the red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The Fifth Harmony singer walks the red carpet.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
The Modern Family star sizzles in a red gown.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Peace, love and Jingle Ball. The Scandal star gets into a relaxing zone backstage with help from the co-founders of ENERGY Muse.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
The singer walks the red carpet.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Best buds! The fellow Brits pose backstage at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in the City of Angels.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The television personality checks Kris Kringle's naughty or nice list.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Two words: Too cute!
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The pop star may be "Bad at Love" but she sure knows how to rock a photo opp.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The "Perfect" singer prepares for his headlining performance at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Date night done right! The Vanderpump Rules stars step out for Jingle Ball in style.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Mellow yellow! The Irish singer-songwriter makes a bold fashion statement.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bronzed and beautiful! The Bachelor alum shimmers in a mini-dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The boy band has a little fun on the Jingle Ball red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer, who got his start as a member of boy band Big Time Rush, wows the crowd at the the pre-show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The musical trio coordinates their stylish ensembles for the red carpet in Los Angeles.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The up-and-coming songstress performs at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball Village in Los Angeles.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Scream star is ready for a night of music!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer and radio personality pause for a snapshot.
Getty Images
Cheeky! The Pitch Perfect star flashes a flirty smile during her performance at WILD 94.9 FM's 2017 Jingle Ball concert in San Jose, Calif.
Getty Images
The "Chains" singer hits the stage in a leather motorcycle jacket and simple gray T-shirt.
Getty Images
A pirate's life for Camila? The "Havana" singer struts her stuff at the Jingle Ball concert in San Jose.
Getty Images
Rock out! The "Slow Hands" performer is one with the music.
Getty Images
Sporting a silver metallic tracksuit, the pop star hits that high note at WILD 94.9 FM's concert.
Getty Images
Is it hot in here or it just this super-talented celebrity couple?
Getty Images
The former One Direction singer proves he's just as strong as a solo artist.
Getty Images
The crowd gave this soulful singer all of their "Attention" at WILD 94.9 FM's Jingle Ball concert.
Taylor performed a recent recurring set list, which also includes new tracks such as "...Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do" from her new Reputation album, as well as old favorites "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space."
"New York YOU WERE AMAZING !!!!!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. Thanks Z100, what a night."
"Fun night at #jingleball �� @taylorswift," Katie wrote on her own page.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol