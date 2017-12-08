Simone Biles Named Honorary Houston Texans Cheerleader: Watch Her Receive the Legendary Red Boots!

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 6:01 PM

Simone Biles is trading the balance beam for a spot on the Houston Texans cheerleading team! 

The Olympic gymnast was named an honorary member of the prestigious NFL squad, and today she earned the pair of signature red boots made famous by the ladies in red, white and blue. 

In a must-see video posted by the team, the athlete stands in a semi-circle with her "teammates" as one says, "Simone, as our first honorary Houston Texans cheerleader, we'd like to present you with some legendary red boots." One by one, the shoes are passed from teammate to teammate until they finally reach Simone. 

Biles, 20, squeals with excitement when the boots finally land in her hands as the squad breaks out into applause. In no time at all the gold medalist slipped them on and shared on Instagram, "officially ready for game day now that I got my legendary red boots."

Come Sunday, Simone's dream of becoming an NFL cheerleader will come true when she performs with the Houston Texans as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. She'll even have her own locker, and who knows, might snag a permanent spot on the team!

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

As a Spring, Tex. native, this isn't the first time she's been honored by her favorite football team. During the 2016 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans recruited Simone to announce their pick and then at a game in November, she made a grand entrance on the field before kickoff.

Good luck, Simone! We can't wait to see you rock it. 

