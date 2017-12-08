Love is in the air for Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty!

Exactly one year ago today, the young actress proved she was more than just a Disney starlet in Hairspray Live, but as she revealed today, it's also and her Doherty's anniversary! Unbeknownst to fans, the Descendants 2 co-stars' enviable romance was already in full swing last December—a full two months before Dove confirmed the relationship herself.

The 21-year-old wrote alongside a snapshot jumping into Thomas' arms and kissing him, "one year ago today."

Too cute, right? In a recent interview with Kode magazine, Doherty reflected on their first date and articulated just how much he cares for Dove a year into their relationship.