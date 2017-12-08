Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Celebrate One-Year Anniversary: Look Back at Their Sweetest Moments

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Love is in the air for Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty

Exactly one year ago today, the young actress proved she was more than just a Disney starlet in Hairspray Live, but as she revealed today, it's also and her Doherty's anniversary! Unbeknownst to fans, the Descendants 2 co-stars' enviable romance was already in full swing last December—a full two months before Dove confirmed the relationship herself. 

The 21-year-old wrote alongside a snapshot jumping into Thomas' arms and kissing him, "one year ago today."

Too cute, right? In a recent interview with Kode magazine, Doherty reflected on their first date and articulated just how much he cares for Dove a year into their relationship.

Dove Cameron & Thomas Doherty's Cutest Pictures

"Our first date was at a pancake cafe," the British-born actor dished. "It was one of those things were she was sat opposite me, drenched because it was raining outside, making terrible jokes that I was obliged to laugh at, and I kinda just fell in love with her."

He gushed, "I am the lucky one. She's just a wonderful human. She's so kind and loving, funny, extremely talented, has the most beautiful eyes, and puts up with me being weird. She's also weird, that's why it works so well. Dove's very down to earth and real."

See for yourself why Dove and Thomas are the real deal by reliving their sweetest moments below. Happy anniversary, you two! 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Dinner for Two

Omg! The lovebirds share a Lady and the Tramp moment over a plate of spaghetti.

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

One Year Down, Forever to Go

Anniversary alert! The actress celebrates their milestone with a sultry snapshot. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Date Night Done Right

Dove and Thomas couple up for an evening out at the 75th Anniversary of The Golden Globes Award Season event in Los Angeles. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Pucker Up

Red lipstick never lies! The British actor wrote on Instagram, "kissing in the dark."

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Game On

"Tonight, we are #belfastgiants," Thomas wrote during date night at a hockey game. "Cheers @belfastgiants for having us." 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Me & You

Dove braves the cold by cuddling up to her main man and sporting a light pink puffer jacket. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Snuggle Buddies

"R they dating," Dove joked on Instagram when poking fun at the romantic rumors. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Double Trouble

"The moment of inertia," Thomas shared on Instagram as the couple had some fun with their latest selfies. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Cup of Love

Good morning you two! "Cheeks so rosy," Dove shared while enjoying a cup of coffee with her man. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Peace, Love, Selfies

"If anyone ever calls you weird, just remember that humans created normal and if we went back in time and changed normal to your weird, everyone would be weird but it would be normal," Thomas shared with his followers. "Do you." 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Giddy Up

"6'0" || 5'2"," Dove captioned one of her pictures when getting an extra lift from her man. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Carpool Buddies

Car rides are always more fun when your significant other is by your side. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Love in the Air

"Imma be an option," Thomas shared with his followers while living it up in the City of Lights. 

TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Couples , Anniversaries , Top Stories
