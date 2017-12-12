Nattie Neidhart Gets Lana Back WWE Style With an Embarrassing Promo on Total Divas

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Dec. 12, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Keaton Jones

Celebs Are Sharing Their Own Experiences With Bullying in Support of Keaton Jones

Brie Bella, Total Divas 706

Nikki Bella Celebrates Her Engagement in Mexico on Total Divas: "I Can't Wait to Marry the Man of My Dreams!"

Revenge is a dish best served cold and Nattie Neidhart is serving it up at Nikki Bella's engagement dinner in Mexico.

After Lana TP'd Nattie's hotel room, the Smackdown Women's Champ hatched a plan to get Lana back.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nattie takes a moment to toast Nicole, but what starts out as a congratulatory speech quickly turns into a roast.

"Lana makes another dig about me not knowing how to cut promos. So, I'm gonna give Lana a taste of her own medicine and I'm gonna grab the mic and give her the promo of her life," Nattie sneered.

''I'm Getting a Headache!'' Total Divas Star Nattie Neidhart Wants to Pick Out ''Ugly Dresses'' for Lana's Wedding: Find Out Why

Total Divas, Nattie, Lana

E!

"Here's that promo that I need to cut. I just want to stop and take a moment to congratulate one of my best friends, Nicole, on her engagement. And to our friend Lana, on her pregnancy," Nattie announced.

It's safe to say, Lana was not pleased.

"I'm not pregnant, I'm on my period right now," Lana told the group.

But just like the TP prank, Nattie insisted that the promo stunt was just a joke.

"This will be a lesson learned never to TP my room again," Nattie advised.

Lana Risks Getting in Trouble With the WWE in Order to Get a Rematch: At Least I'll Live With No Regrets!

From there, it was tit for tat between the feuding friends.

"Don't ever cut a promo of me again or I'll cut a promo of you and make you cry," Lana warned. "In the two sentences you do in Russian," Nattie said, chuckling. "Two sentences? I'll make sure I do it in English for the no other languages that you speak, OK? And then tell me what, bitch!" Lana snapped.

Watch the drama go down in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Nattie Neidhart , Nikki Bella , Engagements , Feuds , Mexico , WWE , Wrestling , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.