Oh, honey, NBC's fierce four just broke even more new ground.
With the nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards just announced—the first award show the Peacock's revival of Will & Grace has been eligible for—the beloved comedy's comeback has managed to do the one thing that all the zombie shows back from the dead before them weren't able to: It got nominated.
As revealed by presenters Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone, Will & Grace is up for awards in two major categories, with nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy (Eric McCormack).
The nominations are certainly the latest bit of proof that NBC's big risk in reviving the classic comedy has more than paid off. Renewed for a second season before it even premiered, the Will & Grace revival proved to be a ratings and critical success immediately out of the gate. But its new nominations elevate it above the successful '90s show revivals that have come before it, including Netflix's Fuller House and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Fox's The X-Files, making it the first of this new species of show to reveal itself a major award season player. (The fact that Will & Grace was the most award-winning show among that group during their original runs probably didn't hurt.)
During its original eight season run, Will & Grace earned a whopping 27 Golden Globe nominations, but the hardware remained elusive throughout. Could 2018 finally be the year the series can add a Globe to its tally of 16 Emmys and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards? Fingers crossed!
Will & Grace returns with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC. And don't miss seeing if they take home the gold when the 75th Golden Globe Awards are held live on Sunday, Jan 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC!
