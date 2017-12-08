Four Laurens. Three real estate agents. Two Brittanys (but with different spelling, obviously). One thing in common: they want to marry the Bachelor.
Yes, it's that time of year: The Bachelor's 29 contestants for season 22, starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., have been announced, and surprisingly, they all have pretty normal jobs. Are the days of professional dog lovers, hipsters and "Whabooms" behind us?
Set to make their debut in the premiere on Monday, Jan. 1, some of the women viewers will meet include Annaliese, a fellow "kissing bandit," and Maquel, a photographer who decides to pull up in a race car in an attempt to impress Arie, 36, a race car driver.
Here's the full list of contestants, along with their ages, jobs and hometowns:
Ali, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, Texas
Amber, 29, business owner, Denver, Colorado
Annaliese, 32, event designer, San Francisco, California
Ashley, 25, real estate agent, West Palm Beach, Florida
Rebecca (Becca), 27, publicist, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Rebekah (Bekah), nanny, Los Angeles, California
Bibiana, 30, executive assistant, Miami Beach, Florida
Brianna, 25, sports reporter, Portland, Oregon
Brittane, 27, marketing manager, Los Angeles, California
Brittany, 30, tech recruiter, Austin, Texas
Caroline, 26, realtor, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Chelsea, 29, real estate executive assistant, Portland, Maine
Jacqueline, 26, research coordinator, New York, New York
Jenna, 28, social media manager, Raleigh, North Carolina
Jennifer (Jenny), 25, graphic designer, Chicago, Illinois
Jessica, 26, television host, Santa Monica, California
Kendall, 26, creative director, Los Angeles, California
Krystal, 30, fitness coach, San Diego, California
Lauren B., 25, technology salesperson, Dallas, Texas
Lauren G., 26, executive recruiter, Los Angeles, California
Lauren J., 33, recent master's graduate, New Roads, Louisiana
Lauren S., 31, social media manager, Dallas, Texas
Maquel, 23, photographer, Orem, Utah
Marikh, 27, restaurant owner, Salt Lake City, Utah
D'Nysha (Nysha), 30, orthopedic nurse, Anderson, South Carolina
Olivia, 23, marketing associate, Chicago, Illinois
Seinne, 27, commercial real estate manager, Newport Beach, California
Tia, 26, physical therapist, Weiner, Arkansas
Valerie, 25, server, Nashville, Tennessee
The Bachelor season 22 premieres Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at 8 p.m. on ABC.