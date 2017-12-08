Doppelgänger alert!

Kate Hudson discovered her Hollywood twin and it might strike you as a surprise. Since chopping her locks, the actress has managed to channel the likes of...'90s Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress proved her theory with a social media side-by-side comparison of her current pixie cut styled to spike up in all different directions with a shot of DiCaprio from a Titanic premiere in 1997.

Needless to say, there was definitely a resemblance. "Who wore it better?" she quipped on Instagram on Friday. "#Hairspiration @leonardodicaprio."

Well, Leo DiCaprio, what do you think?