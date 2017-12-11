A Look Back at Emma Stone's 2017 Award Season Style

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
This is no doubt: 2017 was Emma Stone's year.
The award season may have culminated with the actress' Best Actress win at the Academy Awards, but it was a long, fashionable road there. Ahead of the 2018 red carpet season—and in celebration of her Golden Globe nomination for Battle of the Sexes—E! News is looking back at La La Land's leading lady's most stunning moments. From the film's premiere, when Emma impressed in embellished Chanel, to award luncheons, when yellow frocks were aplenty, to the actual award ceremonies, when Valentino and Givenchy couture came out to play, her 2017 red carpet ensembles were like a style smorgasbord—made for visual feasting.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The La La Land star kicked off award season at the reveal of Miss Golden Globe 2017 in a buzzworthy, bejeweled Michael Kors dress. Her feminine frock channeled the ‘80s in all the right ways with structured shoulder pads and a peplum waist.
Thomas Cooper/Getty Images
Oh la la, the redheaded actress stunned in a black and sheer, floral-embellished gown. The sweeping Chanel dress perfectly cinched at the waist and made a standout statement on the opening night of the Denver Film Festival.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
The La La Land actress woke up on the right side of the bed for The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast. Her yellow shift dress stole the show, as she promoted her new film and channeled her character's iconic costume.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The redheaded beauty dazzled in a black halterneck gown at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. The sultry spin on the LBD featured subtle cut-outs, which kept the star polished and let her stunning silhouette shine.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The Golden Globe and Oscar-winning actress looked radiant in this one-shouldered, marigold-yellow dress at the W Magazine Celebrates the Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes party. The delicate pattern and metallic sandals showed her eye for detail and love for Gucci. The question on all of our minds: Is there any color she can't pull off?
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Winners wear Valentino. The actress pushed her traditional style with a plunging neckline and a diamond collar necklace, which she wore while receiving her Golden Globe for Best Actress.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
The actress wore her hair in a tousled ponytail, leaving all eyes to focus on her short-sleeved burgundy Chanel top and ankle-length skirt. The separates were incredibly chic and left all of us swooning over her Oscar-worthy wardrobe.
BARNEYS NEW YORK
In a sea of LBDs, Emma knows how and when to stand out. After a trail of spectacular award-season dresses, the star stepped out in a bold, pineapple patterned dress at a Vanity Fair and Barneys New York private dinner. The vintage-inspired look remained playful and elegant all evening.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Emma exuded her confidence after receiving an Oscar nod in this rich wine-colored slip dress by The Row with a matching cabernet lip. The understated look was anything but ordinary and a perfect complement to her fiery bob.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In another splash of color, the Oscar winner wore a navy jumpsuit that proved you don't need to wear a gown to be glamorous. The La La Land star shined in satin in her simple one-shoulder look at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon.
Channeling a golden statue, Emma wore an an embroidered, fringed gown from Givenchy Haute Couture that hugged her frame. The star also scored an Oscar in this winning look.
John Shearer/Getty Images
After wearing a subtle Planned Parenthood pin to the Academy Awards, the star didn't shy away from wearing a noticeable blue ribbon to show her support for the ACLU at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. While she's mastered making a statement on the season's red-carpet looks, the actress made political statements the newest fashion trend.
Now that the reigning champ is nominated for her turn as tennis pro Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes, we're in store for another flurry of high fashion. Who will she wear? If her previous ensembles are any indication, it will either be sequined and feature a bold hue for the actual award shows and satin and short for more casual events during the season. Of course, she could totally surprise us, like when Emma wore pineapple-printed co-ordinates to a party.
Make your style predictions now. We already have.
Which look do you love best?
