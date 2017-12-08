The 2018 Oscars race is officially on, and Sebastian Stan thinks Allison Janney is a strong contender.

The two co-star in I, Tonya, Stan as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding's (Margot Robbie) ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and Janney as her eccentric mother, LaVona Fay Golden. E! News caught up with Stan at GQ's Men of the Year party, where he dished his take on why the actress finally deserves recognition from The Academy.

"First of all, the fact that Allison Janey has not been nominated for an Oscar up until now is a travesty," Sebastian told us. "It's unreal. She definitely deserves it. And Margot basically killed herself doing this movie."

Janney nabbed the Supporting Actress Award for I, Tonya during last month's 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, and many predict she'll be up for a Golden Globe when nominations are announced Monday. (She has seven Emmys for her work on The West Wing, Mom and Masters of Sex, but has never won a Globe.)