Your trip back to Monterey is going to have to wait just a bit, Big Little Lies fans.

Now that HBO has officially renewed the hit limited series for a surprise second season, programming chief Casey Bloys is opening up about how the network came to its surprising decision and when fans can expect to see Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and those stunning Northern California vistas back on their TVs.

Despite the fact that production on the seven-episode second season, once again penned exclusively by executive producer David E. Kelly, will begin with new director Andrea Arnold in the spring, it won't make it to air before the calendar year is through. "It would be impossible to get on in 2018," he admitted to Vulture, making this the second highly-anticipated HBO return delayed a full year in as many days.