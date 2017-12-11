5 Reasons the Golden Globes Are the Best Awards Show

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 6:01 AM

The Oscars may be categorized as "Hollywood's Biggest Night," but we think there's another awards show that takes the cake as "The One Where Celebrities Have the Most Fun"...

The Golden Globes!

Not only does the show bring stars from all across the board under one roof, it also offers endless laughs, unpredictable moments and, perhaps most important, all the booze.

The Globes tend to be the show during which celebrities get a little buzzed and let loose, and therefore, the speeches are always pretty amazing (just Google "drunk Golden Globes speech") and the candid photos and audience shots are even better.

Thus, with the 2018 Golden Globes nominations going down today, we couldn't help but look back on all the reasons the Globes are the greatest.

Check it out for yourself by launching the video above!

