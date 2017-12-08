Fighting a war between the Resistance and the First Order is tiring, so the stars of Star Wars: The Last Jedi have spent the last few weeks just chilling out.
Just kidding! Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and many other members of the cast, as well as director Rian Johnson, have been traveling all over the world to promote the film, the anticipated second part of a third trilogy. Thousands of delighted fans have flocked to venues in places like Japan, Florida and California to catch a glimpse of their favorite Star Wars stars, especially when they interact with each other.
The group, which also includes the likes of Oscar Isaac (Poe), John Boyega (Finn), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), have appeared at fan conventions, movie premieres, talk shows and other events.
Kylo Ren, Rey, Captain Phasma, Rose), director Rian Johnson and John Boyega (Finn) unite on the talk show.
The stars attend a press conference at the InterContinental Los Angeles.
The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, appears at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.
The actors, who play Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker, poses for photos with the movie's director, R2-D2 and some Stormtroopers at the premiere in Tokyo.
The actors, who play Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker, poses for photos with Lucasfilm's president, the movie's director, R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8 at the premiere in Tokyo.
The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, poses for photos at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.
The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, signs autographs for fans at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.
The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, speaks to fans at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.
The actress, who plays Rey, poses for photos at a fan event for the film in Mexico.
The Israeli producer appears with the director and the two actors, who play Rey and Luke Skywalker, at a fan event for the film in Mexico.
The Rebel Alliance's favorite rolling droid makes an appearance at a fan event for the movie in Mexico.
Luke Skywalker gives Rey a hug at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.
The Star Wars newbies pose for a photo at Disney's 2017 D23 Expo.
Finn stands up to Captain Phasma as Rey laughs onstage at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.
Members of the cast unite onstage at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.
The actress, who plays Rey, appears at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration Orlando event.
The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, attends rag & bone and Disney's launch of the rag & bone X Star Wars Collection.
Daisy Ridley checking up on Adam Driver during Jimmy Kimmel was the sweetest thing. pic.twitter.com/7C5Ps2KIfT— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) December 2, 2017
The movie also stars the late Carrie Fisher, who reprised her role of Leia in what marks her final performance, as well as her daughter Billie Lourd, plus returning actors Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux) and Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke) and franchise newcomers Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio Del Toro.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.